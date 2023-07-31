AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,937 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $126.51 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.