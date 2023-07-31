AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 24,024 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

