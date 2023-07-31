AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 43,435 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 672.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

