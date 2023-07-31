AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 7,023 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

