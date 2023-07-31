AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $245.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

