AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Western Union stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

