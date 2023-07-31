AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $112.73 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

