AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $273.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.