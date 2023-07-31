AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

