AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

