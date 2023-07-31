AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJS opened at $99.96 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.