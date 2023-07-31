AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
IJS opened at $99.96 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
