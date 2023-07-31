AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

