AGF Management Ltd. Sells 12,916 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

HRL stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.