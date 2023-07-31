AGF Management Ltd. Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $291.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

