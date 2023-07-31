AGF Management Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,972,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

