AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,269 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of AXS opened at $54.95 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

