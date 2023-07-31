AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,326 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.