AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

