AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,088 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.88 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

