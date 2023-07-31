AGF Management Ltd. Sells 6,018 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

