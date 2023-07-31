AGF Management Ltd. Sells 95,493 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

WH stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.