AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

