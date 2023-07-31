AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRBN. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,658,000,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.