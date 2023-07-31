AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

