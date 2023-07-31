AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,623 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $122.17 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

