American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 482,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

