AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

