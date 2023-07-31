Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

