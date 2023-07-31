Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 357.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.59. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.80.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

