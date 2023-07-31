Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 117,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $195.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

