Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 117,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

AAPL stock opened at $195.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

