Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,504,127. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.