Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $78.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 202,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 265.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 107,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

