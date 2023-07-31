Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Announces Dividend of $3.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 3.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $295.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average is $257.55. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
