ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

ASML opened at $718.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

