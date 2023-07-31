AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Plans $0.93 Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AZNCF opened at $140.84 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89.
About AstraZeneca
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.