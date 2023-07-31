AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Plans $0.93 Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZNCF opened at $140.84 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

