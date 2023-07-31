Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $894,437. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.31 and a beta of 1.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

