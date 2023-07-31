Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $193.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

