Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
