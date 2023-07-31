Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

