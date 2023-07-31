Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.