Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
