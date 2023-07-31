BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lowered by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

