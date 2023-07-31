BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:PDS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
