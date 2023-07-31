BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.