Boit C F David Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boit C F David raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

