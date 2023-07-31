Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

BRX stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

