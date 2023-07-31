Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $167.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

