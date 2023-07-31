Cambridge Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $76,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 98,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

