Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$32.90 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.89 and a 12 month high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CU. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

