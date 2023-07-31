Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$32.90 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.89 and a 12 month high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
