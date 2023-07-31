Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,112,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

