Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $32.29 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

