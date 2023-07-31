Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Increased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

