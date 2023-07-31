Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,842 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 36.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 132,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

